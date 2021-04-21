YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $205.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average is $200.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

