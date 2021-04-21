YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

