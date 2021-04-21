Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

