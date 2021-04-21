Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $285.74. 3,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,585. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

