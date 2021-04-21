Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.55. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

