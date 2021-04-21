Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.25). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.48 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

