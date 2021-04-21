Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ALRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 26,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,184. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

