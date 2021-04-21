Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ALRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 26,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,184. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.