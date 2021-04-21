Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,347. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,867,882 shares of company stock worth $111,355,268.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $5,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

