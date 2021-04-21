Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.83 Million

Analysts predict that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will post sales of $270.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the lowest is $244.67 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $306.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the period.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.