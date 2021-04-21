Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 2,981,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

