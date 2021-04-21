Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

