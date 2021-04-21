Zacks: Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

CRBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.70 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

