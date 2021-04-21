Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,144. AXT has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $437.47 million, a P/E ratio of -337.22 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.