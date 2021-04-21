Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 313,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 584,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

