Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,243. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

