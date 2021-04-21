Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Microbot Medical worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBOT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 86,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

