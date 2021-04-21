Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.30 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a P/E ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.