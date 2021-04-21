Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

NYSE:RNG opened at $325.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

