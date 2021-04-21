Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AXDX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $490.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

