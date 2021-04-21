Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 68,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.