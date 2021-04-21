Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.21. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $565,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 in the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PetIQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,010,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.