Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

