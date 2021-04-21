Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $4.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $77.13. 30,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.19. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

