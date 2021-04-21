Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ELS stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 445.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 252,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

