Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Hold

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 3,700,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,973. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

