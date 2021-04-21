Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Sell

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $174.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. It continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

KNSL stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,912. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $198.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.