Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Atento from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Atento stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

