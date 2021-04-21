Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Momo by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

