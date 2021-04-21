Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:TEO opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.