Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Buy

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.73 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

