Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to “Buy”

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 6,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

