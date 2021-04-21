Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. State Street Corp raised its position in ORIX by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

