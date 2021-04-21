Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to “Buy”

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

