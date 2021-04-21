Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.82 and a 200-day moving average of €87.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.