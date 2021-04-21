ZKSwap Price Tops $2.59 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $512.32 million and $35.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00004648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.15 or 0.01030232 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.00660091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,705.34 or 0.99781554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

