ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 94,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,498. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

