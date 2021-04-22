-$0.12 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.59. 23,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,951. The company has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 26.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

