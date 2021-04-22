-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 million and a PE ratio of -40.39. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909 over the last three months. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

