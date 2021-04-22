$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $488.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

