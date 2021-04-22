-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

