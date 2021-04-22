$0.42 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.75. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 259,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

