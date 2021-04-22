$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $65.77. 158,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $70.29.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hub Group by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

