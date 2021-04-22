$0.46 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

CVCY traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

