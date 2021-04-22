$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 4,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

