$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 40,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in UDR by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in UDR by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

