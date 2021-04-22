$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

Several research firms have commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.01. 174,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,352. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $668.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

