$0.62 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

