$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 37,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,764. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

