$0.74 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.68. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 1,056,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,057. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $14,894,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

