$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $79,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

